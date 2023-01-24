LADSON, S.C. (WCBD) – A man was arrested for allegedly stealing cash from a Ladson barbeque restaurant.

On January 9, an officer with the North Charleston Police Department responded to Slaughter House BBQ after an employee reportedly stole money from the restaurant’s cash register, according to a report.

A restaurant operator told police that thefts from the establishment have been occurring since December 14, 2022.

The operator also stated “he can count seven times” that one employee, identified as Jaduris Hunter (20), stole money totaling $700, NCPD said.

Hunter faces multiple charges including second-degree burglary and breach of trust, jail records show.