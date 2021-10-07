SCHP: One lane open on I-26E at Exit 212B near I-526 after dump truck overturns

NORTH CHARLESTON, S,C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol and North Charleston Police Department are on the scene of an overturned vehicle on I-26 E at Exit 212B.

According to officials, the dump truck overturned and was carrying sand that spilled in the roadway. The road way will continue to be closed as authorities work to remove the sand.

Officials report that it will take hours to clear the scene and drivers should avoid the area.

No injuries reported at this time. This is a developing story.