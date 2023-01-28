NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 15-month-old last seen Wednesday.

Kingston Ja-Var Stewart was seen being picked up by his mother during a visitation just before noon Wednesday, police say.

He is described to be 32 inches in height, weighing 24 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Kingston’s whereabouts are unknown after the mother failed to return the infant to the custodial father.

Anyone who knows the infant’s location should contact Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch at (843) 743-7200.