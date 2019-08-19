NCPD searching for vehicle involved in hit-and-run on Greenridge Road

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in North Charleston are asking for the public’s help in identifying a car that was involved in a hit-and-run on Greenridge Road.

According to Karley Ash with the North Charleston Police Department, the car in question – possibly a silver Chevy Cruze – was involved in a hit-and-run with a pedestrian just before 4:30 p.m. on August 5th.

Ash said the vehicle should have minor damage to the passenger side mirror.

Anyone with information about this incident or vehicle is asked to contact the North Charleston Traffic Division at 843-745-1077