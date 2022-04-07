NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Investigators are seeking information about a deadly drive-by shooting that happened last month in North Charleston.

Police said the incident happened along I-26 eastbound between the Montague and Dorchester Road exits just before midnight on March 26.

A man was struck by gunfire and later died.

Authorities would like to speak with anyone who may have witnessed or have any information about the shooting.

Those with information can call the North Charleston Police Department at 843-554-5700 or text the NCPD tip line at 843-607-2076.