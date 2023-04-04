NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) announced Tuesday that officers took more than three dozen guns off the street last month.

According to NCPD, officers seized 41 illegally carried or possessed guns during March, resulting in 41 arrests.

Credit: NCPD

“Our officers will continue to be proactive to make North Charleston a safe place to live, work, and play,” an NCPD social media post reads.

The most recent shooting in North Charleston came just last week when an unidentified person shot and killed a 29-year-old man on Success Street. No arrests have been made in that shooting.

NCPD officers have seized a total of more than 100 firearms to date in 2023.