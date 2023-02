NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The North Charleston Police Department announced Thursday that officers took more than two dozen guns off the streets last month.

According to NCPD, officers seized 27 illegally carried or possessed guns during January, resulting in 20 arrests.

Credit: North Charleston Police Department

“Our agency will continue to be proactive to keep our citizens and visitors safe,” a social media post read.

Last year, NCPD officers seized a total of more than 400 guns and made 377 arrests.