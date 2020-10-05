NCPD: Single-vehicle crash left one dead, another injured late Friday night

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in North Charleston are investigating a fatal crash that happened late Friday.

According to Deputy Chief Scott Deckard with the North Charleston Police Department, the single-vehicle crash happened in the 9000 block of Palmetto Commerce Parkway just after 10:00 p.m.

Once at the scene, officers located two occupants trapped inside the vehicle.

Police say one person was deceased on-scene, while another was suffering from non-fatal injuries and transported to a local hospital.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by the North Charleston Police Department. The victim’s name will be released by the Charleston County Coroner’s Office.

