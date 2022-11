NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department welcomed in its youngest recruit – ever!

North Charleston Police Chief Reggie Burgess held a swearing-in ceremony for Ptl. Derrick Ambas on Monday morning… but he wasn’t the only officer in the spotlight.

Chief Burgess also “swore in” four-year-old Celia Jolene Tucker during the Monday event.

They hope she will one day join the law enforcement agency.