NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department will crack down on unsafe driving over the weekend.

Officers are expected to conduct public safety checkpoints on Saturday, June 10 from 6:00 p.m. until 11:00 p.m. in the Ranger Drive and Florida/Tulip Avenue areas after receiving several traffic complaints.

The department will be checking for driver’s licenses, and seat belt usage. Officers will also make sure drivers have appropriate driving credentials like registration and proof of vehicle insurance.

Law enforcement agencies are required by law to announce checkpoints by both date and location.