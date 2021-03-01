NCPD to provide update on Northwoods Mall shooting

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Officials with the North Charleston Police Department are expected to provide an update on a shooting that happened at Northwoods Mall last month.

Authorities told News 2 late last week they still had not made an arrest in the shooting that injured three people at the mall on February 14th.

The department said it had been working with mall management to develop an action plan and increase security.

On Friday, officials announced Chief Reggie Burgess and representatives from Northwoods Mall will hold a press conference Monday to provide an update on the investigation.

