NCPD: Woman shot in the head during attempted robbery on Dorchester Road

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Officers responded to a call at around 3:20 AM about a female that was shot in the head at an apartment complex on Dorchester Road.

When officers arrived on scene, they met with the female victim who had a graze wound to the head but was conscious and alert.

The victim said that a young, black male, at around 5 feet, 7 inches tall, with a white tank top, black shorts, and a black shirt around his head attempted to rob her on the back porch of the apartment complex with a handgun.

The suspect tried to take the victim’s iPhone, which led to a struggle.

The suspect then fired his weapon which grazed the victim’s head.

He then took her iPhone and ran away in an unknown direction.

The victim was transported to the hospital.

The incident is still under investigation.