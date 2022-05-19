CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The next few days will feel like summer as temperatures climb to record highs on Thursday and Friday.

Storm Team 2 said Thursday will be mainly sunny, hot, and dry with highs in the mid to upper 90s.

“High temperatures will soar to near-record levels in the mid to upper 90s away from the locally cooler beaches today. Some may approach 100 near and west of I-95,” said Storm Team 2 Meteorologist Josh Marthers.

The normal temperature for this time of year is around 84 degrees, with a record high of 96 Thursday and 97 on Friday – we’ll see those records challenged on both days.

You will find some relief from the heat along the beaches. Highs there will be in the low 80s under a sunny sky with a southwest breeze.

Meanwhile, a line of severe thunderstorms is expected to develop and move southeast through the Carolinas on Thursday afternoon through the evening. “Right now, it appears the storms will pass just to our north, but don’t be caught off guard,” said Marthers.

The weather will turn more humid and more unsettled over the weekend with chances for showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures will still be in the low 90s Saturday before falling into the mid to upper 80s Sunday and Monday.

Keeping yourself safe in the heat

If you will be working or spending an extended period of time outdoor during the heat, make sure you stay hydrated and know the signs of heat exhaustion.

Feeling dizzy, thirsty, or not having to go to the bathroom often are signs that you could be dehydrated. Be sure to drink plenty of water or sports drinks like Gatorade.

Another thing to watch for is heat exhaustion. Lowcountry doctors, like Dr. Kay Durst with Roper St. Francis, said signs and symptoms can include clamminess, sweating, dizziness, and feeling like you might pass out.

Some other tips from Dr. Durst include avoiding the sun between 10 am and 4 pm, as well as wearing sunscreen and sunglasses.