CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A $42 million redevelopment of the historic Henry P. Archer School will bring nearly 100 affordable housing units to Charleston’s east side.

The project is part of a collaboration with the Humanities Foundation and aims to provide 89 affordable housing units for seniors at or below 60% of the area median income, according to the City of Charleston.

Charleston city leaders said the Humanities Foundation purchased the long-vacant school from the Charleston County School Board in 2020 using funds allocated by the Charleston Affordable Housing Bond Fund. The CLIMB Fund also provided additional funding to assist with predevelopment costs.

“It seems like everything we have ever done has prepared us for the work we are currently doing on the Eastside,” said Humanities Foundation President Tracy T. Doran. “We look forward to providing 89 beautiful affordable apartments for seniors in a true community landmark and thank our many funding partners and team members for coming together to make Archer Apartments a reality.”

The redevelopment project will include one- and two-bedroom apartments.

“We are grateful to our partner, the Humanities Foundation, for taking on the $42 million rehabilitation of the former Archer School to convert the building into affordable housing for our senior population,” said Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg. “Repurposing a building that has sat empty for more than 20 years and creating 89 affordable rental homes serving our aging population is a win-win-win for the city of Charleston.”

Construction, which is underway now, is expected to be completed by early 2024.