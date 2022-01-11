Nearly 150 Charleston city employees absent due to COVID-related illnesses

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The City of Charleston said about 150 of its employees were out Tuesday for COVID-related illness.

City leaders said 85 employees have tested positive while approximately 60 are in isolation and waiting on test results.

About half of those employees are Public Safety workers, according to the city.

The city said 90% of its staff were vaccinated against COVID-19 in November; it was part of the city’s vaccine requirement for continued employment.

Charleston City Council will meet Tuesday night with COVID-19 guidelines in place, including proof of vaccination or negative test result.

You must also wear a face mask.