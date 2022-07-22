CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- After a week of gloomy weather, Lowcountry residents might be itching to get out on the water and enjoy spots of sunshine this weekend.

But before heading out for a swim, you may want to consider which local waterways have high bacteria levels that could pose a threat to your health.

To the North

Out of 20 tested sites, Charleston Waterkeeper reported high levels of Enterococcus bacteria at 9 sites– Hendricks Park, Northbridge Park, Brittlebank Park, Wappoo Cut Boat Ramp, upper Ellis Creek, Melton Peter Demetre Park, and all three portions of Shem Creek.

The group said the combination of several inches of observed rain and low tide during the collection period typically spells trouble for water quality, so it is not surprising to see more RED on the map.

Swimmers will want to stay clear of the Ashley River this weekend as high bacteria levels were found at both Northbridge Park and Brittlebank Park. Water-based activities are still not recommended at Hendricks Park with results 88 times the standard for safe swimming.

Mixed news in Mout Pleasant as Hobcaw Creek has returned to GREEN, but Shem Creek is RED throughout. Stay on the docks at Shem Creek and try swimming at the Cove near Sullivan’s Island instead.

The Harbor

As for James Island, the results mirror last week with GREEN at Sol Legare, Clark Sound, and the Folly River.

But, there is still RED in the upper reaches of Ellis Creek, so exercise caution in and around that waterway.

Boating in the Harbor should be mostly okay this week! There is a RED at Melton Peter Demetre Park on James Island, but spots near Patriots Point and the Battery have low levels of bacteria.

Great news for beachgoers! DHEC found no signs of trouble on the Isle of Palms, Sullivan’s Island, Kiawah, and Seabrook beaches. No sample data was collected for Folly Beach.

You can explore the map here.