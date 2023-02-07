KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD)- A luxury five-star Lowcountry resort has been crowned as one of the best hotels in the nation by U.S. News and World Report.

The Sanctuary on Kiawah Island grabbed the No. 4 spot on the “Best Hotels in the USA” list and the No. 3 spot on the “Best Resorts in the USA list” according to the latest rankings released Tuesday.

The accolades are based on TripAdvisor reviews from guests and travel experts, specifically industry awards, hotel star ratings, and user ratings.

Located about 20 miles from Charleston, the Sanctuary is an oceanfront resort featuring two outdoor swimming pools, an indoor swimming pool, tennis courts, a luxury spa, and access to Kiawah Island’s five golf courses including the famous ‘Ocean Course,’ among other amenities.

The Inn & Club at Harbour Town which is part of the Sea Pines Resort on Hilton Head Island also made the list, landing as the fifth-best hotel and fourth-best resort in the country.