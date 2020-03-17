Neighborhood Dining Group says to expect temporary layoffs

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Neighborhood Dining Group announced the temporary closure of all restaurants and temporary layoffs for staff on Tuesday.

A spokesperson for the group told News 2 that around 300 layoffs are expected in South Carolina.

The group, which operates Husk, McCrady’s, Minero, and Delaney Oyster House, said that they felt it was their “civic duty to do all we can to help confine the spread of the virus.”

David Howard (President of the group) and Tony Bakker (majority owner) promised that all 500 staff and management employees will be compensated through March 29, and health insurance benefits will continue through April 30.

They plan to re-evaluate the situation at the end of April.