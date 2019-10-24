Neighbors react to 7 children being found locked inside a home in their neighborhood

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Berkeley County arrested two people after seven children were found locked inside their rooms in a Berkeley County home.

Deputies say the children were deadbolted inside the rooms and were living in extremely poor conditions off Patriot Lane in Summerville.

This news has shaken a community, but one neighbor, who wanted to remain anonymous, said that he’s been suspicious about the people living in that house for about a year.

“A good year and a half ago, a couple people moved in and then all of sudden you had all kinds of people coming and going.” Anonymous neighbor

When the neighbors came home to the scene and realized that seven children were locked inside the house, they were troubled.

“What type of human locks children in a house with a deadbolt? There could have been a fire.”

“Very disturbed”

“This is terrible, this is devastating and so sad.”

These are just a few of the reactions from the disturbed neighbors as they couldn’t believe what happened in their own neighborhood.

However, they’re glad someone was able to save the children.

“I think who found the kids are a hero, whoever did that, that’s great.”

One neighbor had the perfect words that summarized the incident for the neighborhood.

“Sometimes a nosey neighbor is a good neighbor.”