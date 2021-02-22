Neighbors say proposed gas station in Mount Pleasant would add to traffic congestion

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The Town of Mount Pleasant’s Board of Zoning Appeals is expected to discuss a proposed gas station which many say could lead to more traffic congestion.

Refuel, who already operates a gas station in Mount Pleasant, wants to build another location at Bowman Road and Hospital Drive.

Some who live in the area argue it’s a bad idea because traffic is already difficult and dangerous in that area.

The property where the proposed service center will be built is currently owned by Tenet, who owns nearby East Cooper Medical Center.

That meeting is expected to take place Monday in the Mount Pleasant Town Hall Council Chambers at 6:00 p.m.