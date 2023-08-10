NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Neighbors Together is set to host a back-to-school block party this weekend, aimed at readying students for a successful year back in the classroom.

Those who attend the block party event will enjoy delicious food, a live DJ, bounce house, games, and more. There will also be over 200 backpacks that will be filled with supplies and distributed to families.

Saturday’s block party will be held at 2105 Cosgrove Avenue in North Charleston from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m.

Neighbors Together is a nonprofit that helps those who are struggling financially. They offer several services that involve hunger, health and wellness, homelessness, and economic development.