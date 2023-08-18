CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- As the use of artificial intelligence (AI) becomes more common, the College of Charleston is embracing the technology as a way to better serve its students.

The college is launching “Clyde the Chatbot” later this month, a text messaging service powered by AI that will provide students with 24-hour access to campus resources.

According to administrators, the chatbot will be able to answer students’ questions and connect them to support services in academics, financial matters, campus engagement, and mental and physical health.

“Clyde the Chatbot is a key collaboration between Academic Affairs and Student Affairs to ensure coordinated holistic support for our students,” said Christopher Korey, associate provost for student success. “Clyde will answer student questions and point them to resources 24/7 so that we can expand our assistance into the days and times when students are most active, but College offices may not be open.”

In addition, Korey said the chatbot will regularly reach out to students during the semester to check on how they are doing.

“This will help our student success offices more effectively provide support at an earlier point in the semester,” he added.

Students can opt in to receive messages from Clyde beginning on Aug. 29. Those who choose to do so will get texts from Clyde every seven to 10 days, officials said.

The AI tool, powered by education technology company EdSights, is currently used by more than 200 universities across the United States.