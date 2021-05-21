New airline, Breeze Airways, announces flights to 11 cities from Charleston International Airport

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A new airline announced flights from Charleston International Airport to 11 cities with low introductory airfare on Friday.

Breeze Airways, which unveiled its debut network Friday morning, said Charleston will be among their first destinations and will receive its inaugural flight on May 27th.

The first flights will operate between Charleston, SC; Tampa, FL, and Hartford, CT, with remaining destinations to be added each week through July, according to Spencer Pryor, a spokesman for Charleston International Airport.

From Charleston, Breeze will offer service to 11 markets, seven of which are new for Charleston International:

– Tampa, FL (starting May 27)

– Hartford, CT (May 27)

– Louisville, KY (May 28)

– Norfolk, VA (June 10)

– Akron/Canton, OH (July 8)

– New Orleans, LA (July 8)

– Pittsburgh, PA (July 8)

– Columbus, OH (July 8)

– Richmond, VA (July 8)

– Huntsville, AL (July 15)

– Providence, RI (July 22)

Flights are now on sale at www.flybreeze.com and the Breeze app, starting at just $39* one way.

Guests can choose from ‘Nice’ or ‘Nicer’ fares — with the ‘Nicest’ fare being introduced in the Fall

along with business class seating on the Airbus A220. They have also been added to the TSA’s Pre-Check program.

Elliott Summey, CEO of Charleston International Airport, said the airport is honored Breeze Airways selected the Charleston region to be an integral part of the “exciting launch of their vision to connect communities across the country.”

“The Breeze Airways value proposition of low-cost, nonstop service connecting underserved mid-sized cities will be quickly embraced by those traveling to and from the Charleston, South Carolina area. We are confident that Breeze Airways will see other sustainable opportunities for success in the coming years,” Summey said.

“More access strengthens our marketability making us more competitive on a national stage,” said Teddie Pryor, Chair of Charleston County Council. “The addition of 174 new jobs and $7 million in capital investment will truly make an impact. The addition of 174 new jobs and $7 million in capital investment will truly make an impact.”

Breeze will operate 13 single-class Embraer aircraft this summer, flying routes with an average flight length under two hours. The ten E190 jets will be configured to seat 108 Guests while the three E195 aircraft will have 118 seats.

The airline has also ordered 60 brand new Airbus A220 aircraft that will be delivered one per month for five years, starting in October this year.