New and improved ‘Music Farm’ set to reopen on Ann Street next year

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A popular downtown concert venue is set to re-open next year.

The Music Farm was put up for sale in 2020 amid a tough year for entertainment because of the coronavirus pandemic. Its owner, though, hoped the venue would remain in place for locals to enjoy live music.

Through a new partnership with Frank Productions, National Shows 2 (NS2), and Live Nation, marketing leaders with Charleston Music Hall announced Thursday they have entered into an operating agreement with Homegrown Hospitality Group, which are the owners of the Ann Street venue.

“Our team is thrilled about this new opportunity to cultivate and grow the arts community in Charleston by increasing the number of shows at the venue while also diversifying the programming,” said Bonny Wolfe, Sr. Marketing Manager for Charleston Music Hall.

Wolfe said the plan now is to renovate the Music Farm and, “create an environment that allows fans and artists to have the most enjoyable experience possible.

Those renovations are underway and include reducing capacity to 650 people, installing new air conditioning units, replacing the sound system, adding more acoustic treatments to the room, and upgrading artist amenities.

Wolfe said the venue will undergo a much-needed facelift and tune-up while maintaining its historic charm.

The Royale American will run the kitchen and provide food during concerts. They’ll also have an open window on Ann Street. “The menu is still to be determined but expect to see some Royal American staples (Patty Melts, yum!) that we all know and love,” she said.

Live music, private event rentals, comedy shows, and themed dance nights will be part of the new experience.

“The Music Farm is one of the most important venues in the City of Charleston and has been since the early 90s. I fell in love with live music in this room in High School, and it is a dream come true to now be working with an amazing team to bring the Farm back to life. We plan to utilize the space to grow local artists as well as welcome new and diverse touring artists to the city.” said Charles Carmody – Charleston Market Director.

“As former co-owners of the Music Farm business and current landlords of the Music Farm venue, we cannot be more excited to be handing the baton to a community-based group such as Frank Productions,” said Jerry Scheer, Homegrown Hospitality Group. “We feel they will move the Music Farm forward while still paying respect to the history of the venue. We are looking forward to being part of the Music Farm becoming a new tradition.”

While an official date has not been set for the venue’s re-opening, officials say it should be ready in 2022.