CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Emanuel AME Church, which has been serving a congregation in downtown Charleston for well over a century, now has new beams in place to ensure it continues to stand strong for years to come.

The church – known as Mother Emanuel – recently hired engineers, an architect, and a contractor for a $6.2 million renovation project for the 129-year-old building. But many of the improvements being made at the historic church have been in the works for years.

The project was funded by grants and donations. Most of that money will be put towards new support beams, replacing the current trusses that are failing to support the building.

Members of the community signed the beams before they were placed in the attic on Tuesday morning.

The beam was hoisted by a crane and placed into the church’s attic through a hole cut into the roof.

“Mother Emanuel of course has a rich history – in this community, in this state, and dare we say, even in the world,” said Eric Manning, Senior Pastor, Emanuel AME Church. “We are grateful that the community comes, and that they’re a part of it as well. We’re so grateful, and we know that the legacy will continue for many years to come.”

Pastor Manning said the beams will be fully installed next week. Once they are in, the church will move to the next phase in its refurbishment project.