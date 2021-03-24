New bill would crack down on plastic pellet spills in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina lawmakers are considering legislation to better regulate companies polluting the state’s waters with tiny plastic pellets.

A Senate subcommittee advanced a bill Wednesday to give the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control the power to directly regulate the state’s pellet companies by approving permits and enforcing violations.

The pellets are bead-like bits of plastic used to make larger plastic products.

Charleston-area residents have complained in recent years of finding the pellets clogging up local waterways as many producers export the plastics through the port of Charleston.

Environmentalists argue the tiny pellets cause damage to animals, including sea turtles and passing migratory birds.