New boutique hotel set to open in Downtown Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Hotel Emeline will open at 181 Church Street on Wednesday, July 1.

The boutique hotel is comprised of 212 king rooms, including 128 luxury suites and 16 double-king-bed rooms. Additionally, the hotel features a large flexible event space and 10 smaller private occasion spaces.

The building was originally the headquarters of George W. Williams, an entrepreneur in the Charleston Grocery business. It took on many different roles over the years, including as a Hawthorne Suites and DoubleTree, before becoming Hotel Emeline.

Restaurants on site include Frannie & The Fox and Clerks Coffee Co.

Frannie & The Fox is described as “a wood-fired eatery with Italian sensibilities.” The website notes that upon opening, the restaurant will only open for dinner service, “however curbside pickup and delivery via Grubhub will be available.”

Clerks Coffee Co. is named in honor of the Williams’ top five grocery clerks, whom he made partners in his firm. The restaurant will be open from 7:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. daily serving breakfast, bruch, and lunch.

Other amenities at the hotel include an outdoor courtyard and greenhouse, as well as a retail store called Keep Shop, which offers “a curated selection of hand-crafted, rare, and unique local goods.”

Locals can take advantage of a 10% discount, complimentary valet parking, and late checkout.

Various packages are available on the hotel website.