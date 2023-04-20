NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – An 18-year-old faces an additional charge following a deadly March crash that left a man dead, according to the North Charleston Police Department.

Ziyah Rivers is now charged with reckless homicide in addition to her previous charge of driving under suspension.

The crash happened in the area of Rivers and Aviation Avenues.

Rivers was rebooked Wednesday after being released on bond after her initial arrest on March 9.

Rivers is being held at the Al Cannon Detention Center.