New Charleston-based interior design show pushing boundaries on HGTV

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – HGTV’s newest design show bringing some funky, creative interior deigns to Charleston homes.

“Breaking Bland,” hosted by designer Mary Welch Fox Stasik, is the newest addition to the HGTV family that premiered Wednesday, August 4th.

The new interior design show follows host Stasik as she works with local clients to step out of their comfort zone and embrace a unique style for their homes.

Stasik has worked for top interior designers throughout her career and now as a Charleston resident, is helping her clients to be able to have the home of their dreams.

Catch all new episodes of ‘Breaking Bland‘ on HGTV on Wednesdays at 9 p.m.