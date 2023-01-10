NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Put down that burger, a new chicken tender restaurant is now serving customers in the Lowcountry.

Huey Magoo’s held a grand opening celebration on Tuesday for its new franchise store near the Tanger Outlets in North Charleston.

The restaurant serves grilled, hand-breaded, or “sauces” premium chicken tenders – which it calls the “Filet Mignon of Chicken” – along with farm fresh salads, sandwiches and wraps.

In addition to a dining room option, the 2,800-square-foot restaurant features an outdoor patio and a drive-thru.

It is the first of eight stores that will open across the greater Charleston and Columbia areas and is a joint venture by Philip Horn, Don Bauer, and Eddie Ward, who are also franchisees/operators of Papa Johns Pizza and Jersey Mike’s Subs.

“We’re very excited to introduce the Huey Magoo’s brand to Charleston, our hometown,” said Philip Horn, Don Bauer and Eddie Ward. Howard continues, “We are thrilled for this excellent franchise group to open their very first Huey Magoo’s in the superb city of Charleston and expand our footprint in South Carolina. North Charleston kicks off what will undoubtedly be another phenomenal year of growth for Huey Magoo’s.”

Huey Magoo’s opens new restaurant in North Charleston | Photo courtesy Passion PR Consulting

Dine-in and take-out will be offered at the North Charleston location along with catering and delivery through third-party services like DoorDash and Uber Eats.

Huey Magoo’s has more than 200 franchise locations in 12 states.

The North Charleston restaurant is open at 4954 Centre Pointe Drive.