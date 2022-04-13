LADSON, S.C. (WCBD) – Nearly 60 new rides will be on display during the Coastal Carolina Fair this coming fall.

The Exchange Club of Charleston, which owns and manages the fair, announced this month they have selected a new company to provide amusement rides, food, and games when the fair arrives October 27 through November 6.

Reithoffer Shows, based in Gibsonton, Florida, will bring approximately 65 rides on the Midway including “some of the most spectacular rides ever produced,” according to fair organizers.

“We will provide about 10 rides which have never been at the fair, including “The Beast”, a ride which spins customers 360 degrees around,” said Richard Reithoffer, the company’s president. “This ride, along with our 126 ft tall giant Dutch Wheel, Tornado, three roller coasters, and many other great rides, will give carnival ride fans new thrills at the fair.”

The decision comes following an exhaustive search for a new carnival operator, according to Donnie Pitts, president of the Exchange Club Fair of Charleston Inc., who said the board unanimously approved the selection of the new company.

“We were impressed with their attractions lineup, schedule of fairs and festivals, and the fact that it is a five-generation, 126-year-old company”, Pitts said. “The Reithoffer family knows the carnival ride business as well as anyone in the country.”

Reithoffer Shows will also be providing plenty of rides for younger kids including dozens of kiddie rides in two areas at the fair, just for families and their children.

The Coastal Carolina Fair has been operating in Ladson since 1957. Funds raised during the annual event are dispensed between myriad non-profit organizations across the tri-county through the Exchange Club of Charleston.

The fair previously used Amusements of America for its rides and entertainment.