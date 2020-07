CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Several new COVID-19 testing sites announcing for this week, all part of Fetter Health Care’s plan to fight the virus.

Today, West Ashley High School

Tuesday, Jennie Moore Elementary School

Wednesday, North Charleston School of the Arts

Each day testing will be running from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Fetter is asking patients to expect a 2-3 hours wait time for tests.