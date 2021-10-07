New crosswalks installed on Palm Boulevard to improve pedestrian safety near the beach

ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCBD) – New crosswalks were installed this week along Palm Boulevard on the Isle of Palms.

Lowe, the developer behind Wild Dunes Resort and other hotels in the Charleston area, completed its crosswalk installation project on Palm Boulevard.

The goal is to improve pedestrian safety along popular beach access corridors.

Five new crosswalks are located at the intersections of Palm Boulevard and 49th, 51st, 53rd, 54th, and 56th avenues.

“It has been a pleasure to work with the city staff on this safety initiative, and we are thrilled to contribute to the construction of the new crosswalks which will provide greater safety for beachgoers,” said Mike Mansager, Vice President of Construction at Lowe, who funded the project. “When asked by the city, we happily agreed to make this investment to improve the resident and visitor experience for the Isle of Palms community.”

Lowe worked with the city’s Public Safety Committee and the South Carolina Department of Public Transportation on the crosswalks’ site selections and design process after receiving community feedback in January.

“We are incredibly grateful for Lowe and this successful public-private partnership with the city of Isle of Palms which will deliver critical safety infrastructure to our community. The Lowe team is an integral part of the Isle of Palms family and we appreciate their willingness to work with us on projects that enhance our city,” said Isle of Palms City Administrator Desirée Fragoso.