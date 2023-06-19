CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A Lowcountry man celebrated his first Father’s Day by welcoming a new set of twins to the world.

“It’s really hard to top that for a Father’s Day gift,” said new dad Paul Newell. “Just to be a father at all, it’s pretty wild.”

Paul and his wife Olivia welcomed their two new precious girls while at Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital in West Ashley on Sunday afternoon.

“My wife has always talked about, like how cool would it be if we could have twins,” he said. “It was really weird too; we both wanted a girl so not only do we have twins, but we have two girls to go with it.”

Paul said becoming a father has been a rollercoaster of emotions, but at the end of the day, he’s thankful.

“Very, very relieved that everything went well in there and the kids, the babies, are doing very well from what I hear, and my wife is doing great,” he said.

He said this is just the beginning of the rest of his life as a dad.

“Those two girls, that’s the most important thing to me right now and I’m just so excited to see how it goes day by day,” he said.