New dashboard allows community members to track progress made in Charleston PD’s racial bias audit

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department has established an online dashboard for its racial bias audit.

The interactive dashboard will allow users to search the status of each recommendation through a variety of topics like traffic, personnel practice, complaints, community policing, and use of force.

Sgt. Elisabeth Wolfsen, a spokesperson for the Charleston Police Department, said the agency uses specific terminology for coding purposes which include: In-Progress, Full Compliance, and Full Compliance Annual Review. These terms are defined as:

• In-Progress (refers to the development and ongoing implementation of the recommendation)

• Full Compliance (refers to the recommendation(s) that have been completed)

• Full Compliance Annual Review (refers to the recommendation(s) that have been completed, but require an annual review)

Wolfsen said the department has achieved 21 recommendations that are in Full Compliance, 26 recommendations that are in a Full Compliance Annual Review status and 24 recommendations that are In-Progress within the last two years.

The dashboard will be updated with real-time data so the community can see the progress that is being made with each recommendation.

“The Charleston Police Department plans to release the Racial Bias Audit end of year report to the community upon its completion,” said Wolfsen.

The community is encouraged to engage with the dashboard and see the progress that has been made over the past two years.

“Through this transparency and disclosure of information, Charleston Police Department continues to promote their effort and progress in practicing fair and equitable policing within the communities that we serve,” said Wolfsen.

You can view the dashboard by clicking here.