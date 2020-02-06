New flu numbers from SC health officials

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – New numbers are in from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control. The latest flu numbers were that 56 people have died, and 1,600 people have been hospitalized.

Now that it is February, we are in the thick of flu season. Dr. Michael Schmidt at the Medical University of South Carolina shared his unique method to staying healthy, “Remember when you were four years old and you were pretending to be an airplane and you flew down your kitchen stairs or you ran around the house with your arms out like that? Well that’s what you can do, social distancing, just keep people at a arms length away, especially if they are coughing, sneezing, wheezing, and your likely to protect yourself.”

His last piece of advice that he shares with his students, “How I instruct students, to know if they have the flu or a garden-variety cold is if you are too tired to text you probably have the flu.”

As always, the best things you can do to stay healthy is to was your hands and stay away from other sick people.

