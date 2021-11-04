New high-water hospital vehicle hits the road in downtown Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The Ralph H. Johnson VA Health Care System is rolling out a new highwater vehicle to help during flooding emergencies.

Ralph H. Johnson VA Hospital is located in a highly flood-prone area, which a hospital spokesperson said has presented challenges for patients and employees as they enter and exit the building.

The new tactical vehicle, which can drive through just over four feet of standing water, will be used to provide transportation for staff, patients, and supplies during weather emergencies. The vehicle can carry up to 25 passengers at a time, including one wheelchair.

“We are excited to have this new high water vehicle at our VA to assist with Veteran care and staff needs during flood events,” Ralph H. Johnson VA Health Care System Director and CEO Scott Isaacks said. “The request for this vehicle came out of necessity to have dependable means of transportation when these weather events happen. Now we can quickly, safely and effectively ensure all Veterans, staff and supply needs are met within our own organization.”

Ralph H. Johnson VA Health Care System is one of only three VA hospitals in the country with a high-water vehicle.