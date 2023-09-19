MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – A new concept – indoor pickleball courts, along with a restaurant and bar – is coming soon to Mount Pleasant.

Crush Yard will open its doors on September 28th, but News 2 got a behind-the-scenes look at what this unique concept hopes to bring to those living and visiting the Charleston metro area.

Pickleball is a sport that has been increasing in popularity. Crush Yard is jumping on the trend as it becomes the first spot in our area to offer indoor courts alongside a professional kitchen and self-serve drink taps.

The pickleball program is supported by two local pros and will offer leagues, tournaments, lessons, and clinics. Memberships will also be available. The courts will be open to members from 5:00 a.m. until 11:00 p.m. daily and for the public from 11:00 a.m. until 11:00 p.m.

Those behind the project are excited to open this new space and share their love for pickleball with a new audience.

“We are very excited to be announcing our grand opening here in beautiful Mount Pleasant, on September 28th, can’t wait for you to come and see our beautiful new restaurant, 8 indoor pickleball courts, pristine courts, and we are also going to have the best food,” said Andrew Ladden. “We have executive chef Brandon Buck, who has prepared an incredible menu; memberships are still for sale, anyone in town can come on by, and play pickleball and try the restaurant, and we can’t wait to meet you!”

Crush Yard is located off Highway 17 in Mount Pleasant.