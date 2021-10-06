New jobs coming to Goose Creek community for job seekers

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) — New jobs are on their way to Goose Creek.

Flooring Services LLC (FSL), a commercial and residential flooring company, is relocating its headquarters to the Crowfield Corporate Park in Goose Creek with a $4.4 million investment.

The relocation will create 30 new jobs for potential employees.

“We are thrilled to welcome Flooring Services LLC and the jobs it will bring to our City,” Goose Creek Mayor Greg Habib said. “For Goose Creek, this growing company’s decision to locate here is the latest chapter in a success story that is still being written. Goose Creek is in the sweet spot of growth and opportunity. We are young, well educated, diverse, family-friendly and business-friendly.”

FSL proudly serves the Southeast as a turn-key commercial and residential flooring company specializing in flooring, carpeting and tile.

For more information on FSL, click here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

DOWNLOAD THE APP!

Join our daily newsletter!

Click for latest news and information

2021 Hurricane Ready Guide

TRENDING HEADLINES