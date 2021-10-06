New jobs coming to Goose Creek community for job seekers

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) — New jobs are on their way to Goose Creek.

Flooring Services LLC (FSL), a commercial and residential flooring company, is relocating its headquarters to the Crowfield Corporate Park in Goose Creek with a $4.4 million investment.

The relocation will create 30 new jobs for potential employees.

“We are thrilled to welcome Flooring Services LLC and the jobs it will bring to our City,” Goose Creek Mayor Greg Habib said. “For Goose Creek, this growing company’s decision to locate here is the latest chapter in a success story that is still being written. Goose Creek is in the sweet spot of growth and opportunity. We are young, well educated, diverse, family-friendly and business-friendly.”

FSL proudly serves the Southeast as a turn-key commercial and residential flooring company specializing in flooring, carpeting and tile.

