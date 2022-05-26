CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston will see its first lager and hard kombucha brewery open up in June.

Bevi Bene Brewing Company will have its grand opening on June 25, being the newest, and first-of-its-kind, addition to Charleston’s brewery district.

The grand opening is free to the attention and will feature live music and food served from food trucks including Chucktown Meatball Co. and Vibrant Alkaline Vegan Meals.

Bevi Bene offers rotating brews including lagers, sours, and hard kombuchas.

At the grand opening, the brewery will also have its taproom for guests to mingle with views of the brewhouse and a large outdoor patio open.

The taproom will be open Wednesday and Thursday from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m., Friday and Saturday from noon to 9 p.m., and Sunday from noon to 8 p.m.

Upcoming events at the brewery can be found here.