BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – It has been three years since ground was broken on the Clements Ferry Road Phase 2 project. Two new lanes have opened – one traveling in each direction – along a four-and-a-half-mile stretch from Jack Primus to Highway 41.

Ed Hanson has lived in the area for nearly 10 years. “I’ve lived in this area since 2014,” he said. “I lived in the Cainhoy subdivision, and it’s just been recently that I moved up to the Huger area, 41, where they put in a couple of new subdivisions.”

Berkeley County says the widening project is designed to increase the quality of life for residents by decreasing congestion and increasing safety – especially with so many people moving to the area.

“It’s always been bad and it’s like they’re expanding now and it’s just barely catching up, because you’ve got all the new subdivisions going in. You have Del Webb going in, which is gonna have umpteen thousand going into it” Hanson said.

Improvements to the road also include a multi-use path and a raised planted median.

Money from the county’s 2014 One Cent Sales Tax program, along with federal funds, paid for the project.

“The last few days I’ve noticed it feels smoother. Just opening that instead of being right up on each other. So that’s helped … I was even thinking today it’s getting there, slowly but surely,” he said.

Banks Construction Company has the contract for the project.

At the groundbreaking, the county estimated the project would cost $64 million. Currently, the county website says the project cost is about $74,100,000.

“Every little bit helps. In the evening there’s not too many problems after six- but about this time, 3 o’clock till about 530, you don’t want to hit the road here. It’s eased up a little bit since they’ve now opened a couple of lanes. It’s gonna be nice when they get the four lanes set up there,” said Hanson.

The project is expected to be completed on by the end of November next year. You can find updates online by clicking here.