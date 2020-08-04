New local brew supports the South Carolina Aquarium’s conservation efforts

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A local craft brewery has partnered with the South Carolina Aquarium to create a new local brew in support of conservation efforts.

The collaboration, between Westbrook Brewing Company and the South Carolina Aquarium, will “bring those who care about conservation together with those who enjoy drinking a cold one,” according to a news release on Tuesday.

Westbrook Brewing Company will debut the new brew named ‘Stingray IPA’ this weekend. You can try a pint of the new IPA at the brewery and pick up a four-pack while you’re at it.

A portion of the proceeds from Stingray IPA sales will benefit the South Carolina Aquarium in support of its many conservation programs.

“Our community is facing tough environmental challenges including increased plastic pollution and impacts from climate change like sea level rise and increased storms. Collaborative partnerships like the one with Westbrook Brewing Company allow us to reach beyond our normal capacity to raise awareness about these challenges,” said Kelly Thorvalson, South Carolina Aquarium conservation programs manager. “We hope to inspire community members to take personal action to protect water, wildlife and wild places in South Carolina for future generations.”

To learn more, visit the “Stingray IPA Release Weekend” Facebook event page, hosted by the South Carolina Aquarium and Westbrook Brewing Company. Visit WestbrookBrewing.com for location details and operating hours.