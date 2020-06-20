New local group seeks to apply biblical values to social justice

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A new local chapter of a national organization, the “And Campaign,” met on Friday at the Radiant Church in North Charleston. Their mission is to bring different people together and fight for social justice, while all sharing the same faith.

The theme of the event was “prayer and action” and the group rallied together for justice and equity.

Will Plonk, Pastor at Grace City Church and the President of the Charleston branch of the And Campaign, says this group is all about bringing together compassion and conviction:

“What the And Campaign has set out to do is apply biblical values towards social justice, to really believe that Christians not only can- but should- be involved in conversations in the socio-political atmosphere.” Will Plonk

Charleston resident Cathy Leeke says it was promising to see people from many different Lowcountry churches, supporting the same cause:

“I’m really excited to see churches all across our area here tonight, I know people in other congregations that want to be doing this work and they want to see believers and see churches activated in areas of justice without having to compromise deeply held religious convictions.” Cathy Leeke

While the group is led by faith-based leaders, they say anyone is welcome to come to their events:

“Anybody can be a part of it, it’s led by a Christian leadership team, a group of people who do believe in Jesus and are Christians, but really anybody can participate and come to a rally, anybody is more than welcome. Will Plonk

The group will be holding more events in the future, if you are interested in getting involved they recommend keeping up with them through their social media.

