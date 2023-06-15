CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Medical University of South Carolina unveiled a new ‘LOVE’ sculpture in front of the Children’s Hospital on Thursday afternoon.

Hospital leaders believe there is healing in art and hope the sculpture will bring joy to the children.

The artist, Ruben Rojas, said he created the inspiration for his art is to live life through love. He also said the design was fitting for the hospital because of how much love and passion Charleston’s leaders have for helping children.

A meet-and-greet was also held Thursday afternoon for people to come out and meet the artist.

You can view the sculpture in front of MUSC’s Shawn Jenkins Children’s Hospital.