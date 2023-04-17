Rendering of Aventon Mikasa to be built off Clements Ferry Road | Image courtesy Aventon Companies

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A new 336-unit apartment complex will soon be constructed off Clements Ferry Road.

The developer, Aventon Companies, announced Monday that ground has been broken on its second luxury apartment community in the Charleston area – this one located on approximately 19 acres in the Clements Ferry corridor.

The complex – called Aventon Mikasa – will include four-story buildings that are serviced by elevators. It will feature a clubhouse with remote working lounge, game room, fitness center, and a resort-style pool.

Future residents will select from one, two, or three-bedroom spacious floor plans.

“The property will not only offer close proximity to the historic downtown Charleston peninsula but will also serve as the ideal commuting location for residents in this ultimate live, work and play destination,” said Ron Perera, Senior Managing Director.

The new apartment community will be located near the intersection of Clements Ferry Road and Charleston Regional Parkway.

It’s expected to open for leasing in the fall of 2024.