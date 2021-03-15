New Mt. Pleasant housing development comes with concerns from neighbors

MT. PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The Town of Mt. Pleasant is growing again with a new housing development off Rifle Range Road.

Heirloom Landing, behind the Scotts Creek community, will have what are described as 28 new luxury, custom-built homes.

It’s a smaller new community compared to some others in town, but some people are voicing concerns on social media saying they’re worried about a possible uptick in traffic in the area.

The builder for Heirloom Landing, Chuck Lattif, the president of Coastal Premiere Homes and owner of AR Homes, took over the project after the original owner of the property passed away in 2019.

“I know that she wanted this to be an exclusive, upscale neighborhood,” said Lattif.

A “sold” sign now marks several of the 28 lots in the neighborhood and construction is underway on both the model home and one additional home.

Some people in town are sharing concerns over a growing traffic problem in the area and are not in favor of the new development.

Town Councilman Jake Rambo, who is pro-growth management says he understands where the concerns are coming from.

“We have enough traffic problems and things as it is so adding a new 28 home development is something that is definitely not in my vision of the town,” said Rambo of Heirloom Landing.

But, Rambo hopes planned future infrastructure will help things flow a little more smoothly.

“We are working towards some new road projects and some things we have going on around the town,” explained Rambo.

Latiff, however, says you can’t have a town without neighbors and that growth in Mt. Pleasant is inevitable. He believes the new community will be an asset to Mt. Pleasant.

“The town benefits by it bringing kids to the schools, it brings an economy to the town, to the local municipality, it helps in many ways,” he said.

Lattif says it will take a few years to build up the neighborhood and several of the lots have already been claimed.