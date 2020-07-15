New multimillion dollar chaplaincy center coming to CSU this fall

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A new chaplaincy center is on the way for Charleston Southern University in the upcoming year.

Rev. Rob Dewey and his wife, Kathy, donated more than $2 million to establish the center for the university. The Dewey’s believe that the school has the same beliefs that they follow and feel that the school will do great things with the center.

A director has already been hired with the plans for the center kick off this Fall.

It will be one of the largest monetary commitments in Charleston Southern University.