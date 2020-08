NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The new North Charleston Aquatic Center is now officially open.

The pictures above are of the new facility that is a partnership between the City of North Charleston and Dorchester District Two.

The school district will have priority when it comes to using the $22.5 million facility located next door to Fort Dorchester High School.

DD2 shared the cost of the aquatics center that boasts a 50 meter 10 lane pool, a therapeutic pool, and a community meeting space.