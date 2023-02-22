NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – North Charleston officials announce the construction of a new $25 million athletic facility beginning in March.

Officials say the new North Charleston Sports Complex will include various athletic options to suit modern needs following the demolition of dated facilities.

The facility will include an aquatics center with a 25-meter pool, a competitive gymnasium for many sports including basketball, volleyball, and badminton, five tennis courts, a roller rink for street hockey and roller-skating, and a multi-purpose field.

The groundbreaking is set for March 1 at 10 a.m., located at 1455 Monitor Street.

North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey and members of the city council will be present.