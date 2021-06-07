New North Charleston VA outpatient clinic to open Monday

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center is opening its new clinic in North Charleston on Monday afternoon.

The Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center has been servicing Charleston-area Veterans for more than 50 years. It will open a new 75,000 square foot outpatient clinic – at 6450 Rivers Avenue in North Charleston – providing primary care, dental, radiology, and select specialty services for veterans in the Lowcountry.

The clinic features more than 140 treatment rooms, including 19 dental operatories and an oral surgery suite.

Other features include a large lab with eight lab draw stations, an on-site transition care manager, telemedicine clinic rooms, and a robust radiology suite with two ultrasound rooms, two general x-ray rooms, a CT scan, bone density scan, and future mobile MRI capability.

The clinic will be open to Veteran patients starting Tuesday, June 8th.

A section of the facility was used to provide COVID-19 vaccinations to area veterans earlier this year.